Tampa Bay PDQs offering free chicken sandwiches to Popeyes employees this week

TAMPA (WFLA) – The return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich has many people very excited however, fellow chicken restaurant PDQ wants to help Popeyes employees take a breather.

PDQ says they are offering a free chicken sandwich to all Popeyes employees with a valid name tag or in a Popeyes uniform on Wednesday and Thursday.

Popeyes employees – relax, take a breather, and enjoy the best chicken sandwich in America.



Enjoy a FREE PDQ chicken sandwich with your Popeyes name tag or in uniform this Wednesday, 11/6 & Thursday, 11/7. All day. At all PDQ locations.https://t.co/QGfeIpZ12e pic.twitter.com/ez88FEBCAh — PDQ Restaurant (@PDQFreshFood) November 5, 2019

This promotion is not available at the PDQ Test Kitchen, Tampa International Airport, Amalie Arena, PNC Arena or Raymond James Stadium, or for online ordering or delivery.

