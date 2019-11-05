Tampa Bay PDQs offering free chicken sandwiches to Popeyes employees this week

TAMPA (WFLA) – The return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich has many people very excited however, fellow chicken restaurant PDQ wants to help Popeyes employees take a breather.
PDQ says they are offering a free chicken sandwich to all Popeyes employees with a valid name tag or in a Popeyes uniform on Wednesday and Thursday.
This promotion is not available at the PDQ Test Kitchen, Tampa International Airport, Amalie Arena, PNC Arena or Raymond James Stadium, or for online ordering or delivery.
Click here to find a PDQ location near you.