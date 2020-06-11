(CNN) – Remember those Tamagotchi virtual pets from the 90s that “lived” on electronic devices?
They’re coming back and pre-orders start Thursday.
The new pets are called Tamagotchi On Wonder Garden. They cost $60 and will be available in July.
The virtual animals have modern graphics and the ability to connect to an app. And, these pets can travel the world, even if their owners are sheltering in place.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Tamagotchi virtual pet from 90s is back
- Polk Co. schools looking for input on how to resume class in fall
- Brandon residents fed up with large hole caused by collapsed storm drain pipe
- Congressional Black Caucus holds forum on racial inequity in policing
- Some parents hesitant to send kids back to school following DeSantis’ latest announcement