Tamagotchi virtual pet from 90s is back

(CNN) – Remember those Tamagotchi virtual pets from the 90s that “lived” on electronic devices?

They’re coming back and pre-orders start Thursday.

The new pets are called Tamagotchi On Wonder Garden. They cost $60 and will be available in July.

The virtual animals have modern graphics and the ability to connect to an app. And, these pets can travel the world, even if their owners are sheltering in place.

