TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taco Bell is testing a plant-based protein in a new Crispy Melt Taco in one city in the U.S.

Taco Bell fans in Birmingham, Alabama can try the taco with what the company describes as a brand-new “boldly seasoned” plant-based protein made of a soy and pea blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

Fans can also opt for the taco to be made with beef.

Regardless of the protein filling, the Crispy Melt Taco is available for $2.49.

During the test, Taco Bell said the plant-based protein will also be featured in its Nachos BellGrande and it can be added to any menu item.

The protein is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.