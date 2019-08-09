Taco Bell opens hotel in California

PALM SPRINGS, Cali. (NBC News) – Taco Bell has opened a hotel and resort in the tiny town of Palm Springs, California.

The new hotel features the first-ever freeze lounge which will serve specialty drinks as well as an on-site salon where guests can receive Taco Bell inspired nail art. Of course, hotel guests can also get all of the signature menu items.

Restaurant officials say the hotel concept has been in the works for about two years. But it only took two minutes for rooms to book up.

Officials say they’ll soon be welcoming a couple celebrating their honeymoon after getting married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas.