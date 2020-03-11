Taco Bell introduces the Triplelupa, its longest shell ever

(CNN) — Starting Thursday, Taco Bell is updating its menu with a reimagination of a crowd favorite.
The fast-food chain calls this new addition– “the Triplelupa.”
It’s a play on Taco Bell’s current chalupa.
Actually, it’s three mini chalupas combined into one product. Each section has a different flavor.
You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.
To grab one, just pull.
Taco Bell says it made the “Triplelupa” to easily tear apart.
The new chalupa will cost around $3.50-cents plus tax.
It is expected to hit Taco Bells nationwide on March 12, but only for a limited time.
