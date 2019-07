(CNN) – Race fans in Washington got a special Jurassic treat over the weekend.

Emerald Downs took a break from racing its usual thoroughbreds to let some dinosaurs take the track! And people loved it.

Video of the race has been shared on Facebook more than 260,000 times.

The running T-Rexes are actually employees of a local pest control company.

It’s one of the many family-friendly promotions the track and casino, which is owned by the Muckleshoot tribe, runs each year.