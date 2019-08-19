SUV of Walmart shooting victim’s widower reportedly stolen, found wrecked in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just one day after the funeral of Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, her widower is reportedly facing another hardship.

Antonio Basco, who went viral this week for inviting the world to attend his wife’s services, allegedly had his SUV stolen and wrecked in South-Central El Paso on Saturday night.

According to Eduardo Moreno of El Paso Towing, the damaged vehicle was recovered on Sunday.

Photo: Vanessa Kondow

The SUV appears to have damage on its windshield, hood and roof.

Photo: Vanessa Kondow

Moreno told KTSM he towed the SUV back to Basco’s home for free after recognizing the man’s name from the extensive media coverage surrounding him and his late wife.

According to Moreno, Basco told the towing company that a pressure washing machine inside a trailer parked next to the vehicle was also stolen.

KTSM later found out the El Paso Police Department has no record of the stolen car and vandalism. Police said they never received a report from Basco for theft. However, if a report was made, they would have investigated the crime.