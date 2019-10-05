Surprise snowstorm creates winter wonderland wedding

SPOKANE, Wash. (WFLA/NBC) – An early snowstorm turns a fall wedding shoot into a winter wonderland!

Sean and Brittany Tuohy were celebrating their wedding on Mt. Spokane in Washington state over the weekend when the storm rolled in.

Instead of canceling plans for an outdoor shoot, the couple embraced the winter weather and had their pictures taken outside.

The shoot lasted a mere 10 minutes, but in that time the photographer captured these one-of-a-kind photos.

The wedding itself was moved indoors.

The wedding photographer says it’s one wedding shoot she will never forget.