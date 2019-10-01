Surprise snowstorm creates viral wintry wedding photos

(NBC) – A snowstorm came early and turned a fall wedding shoot into a winter wonderland.

Sean and Brittany Tuohy were celebrating their wedding on Mt. Spokane in Washington over the weekend when the storm rolled in.

Instead of canceling plans for an outdoor shoot, the couple embraced the winter weather and had their pictures taken outside.

The shoot lasted a mere 10 minutes, but in that time, the photographer captured some one-of-a-kind photos.

The wedding itself was moved indoors.

LATEST STORIES: