Study shows link between sugary drinks and cancer

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Just a small glass of juice or soda a day can increase your overall risk for cancer by nearly 20 percent.

According to a new study published Wednesday in the medical journal, BMJ, the research looked at more than 100,000 French adults.

The study found that drinking just a small glass of a sugary drink per day, roughly 100 milliliters or about a third of a typical can of soda, could increase your overall cancer risk by 18 percent and increase the risk for breast cancer by 22 percent.

The lead author of the study says the findings add to research showing that reducing how many sweetened beverages we drink would be beneficial for our health.