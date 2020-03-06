Study: Daylight savings time means more fatal crashes

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you feel thrown off by daylight savings time, you might want to use extra caution.

On Sunday, we’ll “spring forward” at 2 a.m. and lose one hour of sleep. And not only will this disrupt your rest, but it could also have serious consequences on the road.

A study published last month in Current Biology links the springtime shift to a spike in fatal car crashes.

Researchers analyzed a federal government registry of 732,835 fatal motor vehicle accidents between 1996 and 2017, and found the number of deadly accidents jumped by 6% in the week after we spring forward.

“This risk increase was highest in the morning, and more pronounced in western regions of time zones – an entirely new finding, although not completely surprising considering that social times in western parts of time zones are in general more detached from sun time than in eastern parts because of the later sunrise in the west,” said senior study author Dr. Celine Vetter, director of the Circadian and Sleep Epidemiology Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Researchers saw a 9% increase in fatal crashes in the hours before noon, which could be linked to fatigue and low visibility in the darker morning hours. There were no changes between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Vetter concluded that the risk could be avoided by eliminating Daylight Savings Time.

“There is strong evidence for something real going on [when we spring forward],” Vetter said. “And there are no real benefits in daylight saving time for economics or energy saving. Let’s get rid of the switch to daylight saving time.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"

Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day"

Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay"

13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical"

Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak"

Largo liquor store crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo liquor store crooks"

liquor store surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "liquor store surveillance video"

Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss