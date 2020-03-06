Study: Daylight savings time means more fatal crashes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you feel thrown off by daylight savings time, you might want to use extra caution.

On Sunday, we’ll “spring forward” at 2 a.m. and lose one hour of sleep. And not only will this disrupt your rest, but it could also have serious consequences on the road.

A study published last month in Current Biology links the springtime shift to a spike in fatal car crashes.

Researchers analyzed a federal government registry of 732,835 fatal motor vehicle accidents between 1996 and 2017, and found the number of deadly accidents jumped by 6% in the week after we spring forward.

“This risk increase was highest in the morning, and more pronounced in western regions of time zones – an entirely new finding, although not completely surprising considering that social times in western parts of time zones are in general more detached from sun time than in eastern parts because of the later sunrise in the west,” said senior study author Dr. Celine Vetter, director of the Circadian and Sleep Epidemiology Laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Researchers saw a 9% increase in fatal crashes in the hours before noon, which could be linked to fatigue and low visibility in the darker morning hours. There were no changes between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Vetter concluded that the risk could be avoided by eliminating Daylight Savings Time.

“There is strong evidence for something real going on [when we spring forward],” Vetter said. “And there are no real benefits in daylight saving time for economics or energy saving. Let’s get rid of the switch to daylight saving time.”

