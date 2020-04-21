Study: Crocodiles once swam like dolphins, whales

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A new study has found that ancient crocodiles once lived in the oceans, much like whales and dolphins.

When the dinosaurs roamed the earth, relatives of the modern crocodile embraced like at sea.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences examined fossils and found that these animals moved from land to sea about 182 million years ago.

They likely had similar skin and body shapes to modern dolphins.

But unlike dolphins, scientists believe they breathed through their noses instead of blowholes.