Students buy plane ticket, use it to get through airport security to buy Chick-fil-A lunch

Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

by: NEWS10 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute students decided to get creative after wanting food from the popular chain restaurant Chick-fil-A.

Vincent Putrino, a college senior at RPI, is the captain of the cross country/track and field teams. He and his teammates had a week off from competitions which prompted the idea to get some Chick-fil-A for a team lunch.

The only problem was, the closest Chick-fil-A restaurant to the Capital Region is about an hour and a half away, other than the one located inside the Albany International Airport.

Putrino did not think it was worth the long three-hour round trip drive just to gather up some grub for a team lunch. Instead, he and his teammates figured if they had enough interest from all of the guys on the team, they could collectively purchase a single plane ticket, use it to get through airport security, and get everyone’s orders.

So, that is exactly what they did. Putrino ended up purchasing a one way airline ticket to Fort Lauderdale for $98 since it was the cheapest flight he and his teammates could find. The cost per person for the airline ticket was about $5.50.

He then proceeded to make his way through TSA security to purchase food for 18 guys including himself with no intent to actually board the flight.

After it was all said and done, Putrino victoriously walked out of the airport, food in hand, which included 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 15 large fries, 156 nuggets, a bag of cookies, and a lemonade. The total cost of the food order came out to be $227.28.

That is certainly one way you could say, “teamwork makes the dream work!”

