Student asks to ‘donate’ extra credit points to classmates

WHITESBURG, Ky. (NBC) – A Kentucky teacher’s found an unusual request on a test answer sheet that has taken social media by storm!

Winston Lee is a U.S. History teacher at Letcher County Central High School. Everyday, Mr. Lee teaches his students how to be better in and out of the classroom. When Winston was grading tests last week, an answer stopped him in his tracks.

One of Lee’s students, Brandon Caudill asked his teacher if he could give his extra credit points to a fellow classmate who scored the lowest.

Caudill said he had no way of knowing who would get those points but says he just wanted to help spread kindness in the classroom.

“I just wanted to help somebody that day,” Caudill said. “It didn’t matter who they were or like why they weren’t doing too good that day on that test or whatever. I just wanted to help someone out.”

“I have to let people know that there are kind hearts in, in this generation, and, and with this class, and school and you know that compassion and kindness are still out there,” Lee said.

Caudill scored a 94 on the test without the bonus points and his kind act was able to help raise another classmate’s score to a passing grade.