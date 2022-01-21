Stranded dog lured to safety by sausage dangling from drone

HAMPSHIRE, UK. (NBC) – Animal rescuers in southern England helped lure a lost dog to safety by hanging a sausage from a drone to prevent her from drowning in marshland.

Officials said the sausage encouraged the dog to a safer place away from rising rides.

Millie the dog went missing for two days, according to Denmead Drone Search & Rescue which is a charity set up to find missing pets and people.

”We were told if millie wasn’t moved within a few hours she would have been cut off, and the area she was in underwater, with drowning highly likely,” Denmead Drone Search & Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

The sausage drone attempt did not mark the end of Millie’s journey.

She was spotted near a busy road and was ultimately reunited with her owner.

