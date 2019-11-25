LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

State trooper pulls over banana car, gives driver $20

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (CNN) – This story is bananas!

An officer in Michigan pulled over a car shaped like a banana and instead of giving the driver a ticket the officer gave him cash.

According to the Washington Post, Steve Braithwaite has spent the past two years driving his homemade banana-shaped convertible across America.

He offers pay-what-you-can rides in the car to fund his days on the road.

After explaining the banana road trip — which he calls “The world needs more whimsy grand tour” — the trooper left with Braithwaite’s license.

He checked out the car to make sure everything was fine.

When the trooper came back with his license, Braithwaite noticed it was wrapped in a 20-dollar bill.

The officer, trooper Bill Strouse, is just a few months away from retirement and wanted to do a good deed.

You can follow him on his Facebook page: Big Banana Car. This story has traveled across the nation as well, with the trooper’s generous gesture gaining popularity on social media.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss