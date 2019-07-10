Starbucks launches Tie-Dye Frappuccino for summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starbucks is launching the ultimate tasty summer accessory, the new Tie-Dye Frappuccino blended beverage.

The coffee chain is offering the special tie-dye drink starting Wednesday and will be available for the next five days as long as supplies last.

Starbucks’ Tie-Dye Frappuccino vibrantly stands out with colors of yellow, red and blue swirls and is topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with yellow, red and blue powder. The wild colors come from turmeric, red beet and spirulina.

Starbucks

Starbucks says the drink has a tropical fruit flavor that will “take you to your happiest place.”

Each 16-ounce serving is a whopping 400 calories, has 60 grams of carbs and 58 grams of sugar.

You can get one for yourself at a local participating Starbucks store.