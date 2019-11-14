Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one-free deal Thursday

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Starbucks fans are in for a double treat on Thursday.

The coffee chain is rolling out a buy-one-get-one-free deal – offering a free drink if you buy one that’s at least grande size.

To get the deal, you have to be at a participating store between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

And you have to place your order through the Starbucks app.

The offer includes both traditional favorites and holiday specials, such as eggnog latte and peppermint mocha.

The deal is part of the company’s happy hour promotion that’s available on select Thursdays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss