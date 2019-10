TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Tickets to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” go on sale tonight!

The full-length official trailer dropped tonight during halftime of the New England Patriots and New York Jets game.

This is the final installment of the franchise.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

So far Disney has released these teaser videos which show some of the action but don’t reveal much of the storyline.

Here is everything you need to know about the opening night events for #TheRiseofSkywalker: https://t.co/HluWaPqf8c pic.twitter.com/VHK1b5o0t7 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Dec. 19th.