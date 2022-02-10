St. Louis man rewarded new car after driving 1 million miles in his Volvo

ST. LOUIS — A lot has changed since 1991, but Jim O’Shea’s car hasn’t. The St. Louis County man recently drove his Volvo 740 GLE past the million-mile mark.

“The good thing about this car is, it can’t get me in any trouble because it goes about 75 miles per hour tops,” said O’Shea.

Thirty years, two engines, and two transmissions later, the Swedish sedan still runs despite its rust.

“Never been in any accidents. Been hit by my wife three times in my driveway,” said O’Shea.

Looking back, Jim remembers catching heat for buying the car in the first place.

“My dad’s brother was running a Ford dealer, and he said you can only buy Fords. I brought this home, and he didn’t talk to me for a while. I said to him, ‘I guarantee you I will get a million miles out of this car, and I did,’” said O’Shea.

In late November, on his way to work, Jim O’Shea became the million-mile man.

“It didn’t hit me until I thought about what I told my dad. Since he’s no longer with us, I couldn’t rub it in his face,” said O’Shea.

Sentimentality aside, he’s wondering if the miles and maintenance might pay off.

“Back when I purchased the car from West County Volvo, a guy rolled in with a 1961,” said O’Shea. “I don’t know the model number, but they flipped him the keys to a new car because he had a million miles. The light bulb went off in my head, if he can do it, I can do it. So, I did it!”

And so did West County Volvo. Three decades and million miles after Jim O’Shea drove off the lot, he returned to a ribbon-wrapped reward.

West County Volvo and Volvo Cars USA are honoring Jim’s mileage-stone with this 2022 S-60 sedan.

It’s his and free for two years, under the “Care by Volvo” all-inclusive car subscription. It covers maintenance, tires, wheels, excessive wear protection, and insurance.

“We’re just excited to be able to take care of Jim and get him into a new car. He earned it, and we couldn’t be happier for him,” said West County Volvo general manager Stephen Lynch.

It seems Volvo’s reputation for reliability extends to its sales team. Believe it or not, Lynch sold Jim his car in 1991.

“The combination of the two of them is pretty unbelievable,” said Lynch.

“You being here and me coming back for my next 30-year car,” said O’Shea.

“Let’s do a little sooner on this one,” said Lynch, while laughing.

Judging by Jim’s first run in his new ride, his last lap in the million-mile-mobile might be closer than it appears.