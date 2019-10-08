Squirrel stores winter food inside vehicle

PITTSBURGH (WFLA/NBC) – A Pennsylvania woman found a surprise when she lifted the hood of her car.

Over 200 walnuts stored by a sneaky squirrel!

Chris Persic said in a Facebook post that his wife called him from a library in Pittsburgh saying her car smelt like it was burning and was making a weird sound.

He told her to pop the hood, and she found over 200 walnuts and a ton of grass!

They took the SUV into the shop where they found even more nuts, but luckily no extensive damage.

To avoid a nutty situation like this, Persic advised people that park outside to check under their hoods from time to time.