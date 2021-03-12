Southwest Airlines employee goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return boy’s Buzz Lightyear toy

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) – A Southwest Airlines employee from Arkansas recently went viral for going above and beyond to return a missing toy that a child left on a plane.

The moment is touching hearts around the country.

It all started when two-year-old Hagen accidentally left his Buzz Lightyear on a flight that ended up in Little Rock.

Ramp agent Jason Hamm found the toy and discovered Hagan’s name on the bottom of Buzz’s boot.

Hamm and a co-worker searched for passengers named Hagen and spent days tracking the family down to return the beloved toy.

In the meantime, Jason made sure Buzz Lightyear would have a good story when he returned home.

He took pictures of Buzz all over the airport and by the planes and even decorated the outside of the box the toy was shipped in.

“I thought I went this far I might as well as write a letter – that’s why I said commander Hagan and wrote about his mission and that he was glad to be home,” Hamm said.

Hamm said he never expected the story to bring joy to so many other people.

But has this message for other traveling families label the toy with a name and if you accidentally leave it behind, they’ll be happy to return it.