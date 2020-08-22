Son comes home early from Afghanistan to surprise father

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) – A New York police officer was called back to his precinct to help greet a VIP visitor and received a huge surprise.

Sgt. Harold Murphy was told he will be part of a detail for a special guest.

Murphy joined the line of officers there to greet the VIP and was surprised to find out that person was his son.

Officer Ryan Murphy has been in Afghanistan all year serving as a Sergeant with the U.S. Army.

“My heart’s still pounding seeing him. Like any proud parent, I’m concerned and worried. Now I’m happy,” NYPD Sgt. Harold Murphy said.

Murphy’s son return came as a big surprise because Murphy thought his son would be in Afghanistan for several more weeks.