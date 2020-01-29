Live Now
Sofa surprise: Man finds huge snake under couch cushions

(KSNW/NBC News)  A Kansas man is still baffled after discovering a huge snake…in his couch. 

Justin Bailey’s Monday morning got off to a rough start. He was getting ready for work and couldn’t find his keys. He checked his couch thinking they may have slipped down in there.

“So, I reach into the right side, and I feel something. That doesn’t feel right,” Bailey recalls.

He pulled back the cushion to find a six-foot boa constrictor.

“Thankfully, I did not yell or have any visible reaction, but I’m telling you I was panicking on the inside,” Bailey says.

That panic caused him to call 911.

Bailey had been living in the duplex for four years and had never owned a snake, so police and firefighters aren’t sure how it got there.

The snake’s calmness makes Deputy Fire Chief Linot believe it was likely someone’s pet.

It’s at a pet store now waiting for its owner to hopefully claim it soon. As for Bailey, he said it can stay there.

“Hopefully, never have to deal with that ever again,” said Bailey. “I would very much like to know the story of how their snake got into my couch,” said Bailey.

Law enforcement said they still don’t know where the snake came from or how long it was in the man’s couch.

