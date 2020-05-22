Skittles selling colorless candy for Pride Month

(CNN) – You’ll still be able to “Taste the Rainbow,” but for the month of June, Skittles is dropping the rainbow. This is all in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
June is Pride Month and during that time, Skittles will sell these limited edition Pride packs, featuring a colorless design with colorless candies inside.
Kind of counter-intuitive for Pride Month, which is typically filled with rainbows, a symbol of gay pride.
Skittles says it’s replacing the rainbow with “much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity.”
The bags read “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.”
Skittles says the “Give the Rainbow” campaign will support GLAAD, giving the advocacy group $1 per pack purchased up to $100,000.
