Sick day or hangover? Chipotle has nurses to check

(CNN Newsource) — At Chipotle, you can’t fool anyone with a fake sick day.

According to Business Insider, CEO Brian Niccol told a conference Wednesday that nurses can check on employees who call in sick to see if they’re genuinely ill and not hungover.

Niccol told ‘Today’ that the policy is to make sure all employees are healthy enough to prepare food — not to check on their drinking habits.

If the nurse determines than an employee is actually sick, Chipotle says it pays for the day off.

The commitment to a clean eating environment comes years after a norovirus outbreak got more than 140 people sick after they ate at a Boston Chipotle.

Another outbreak forced a Virginia Chipotle to temporary close in 2017.

