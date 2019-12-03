Shopper pays it forward after manager helps customer who couldn’t afford birthday cake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Francisco Villegas may be the new manager at Kansas City grocery store Price Chopper, but his customers say he’s already like family.

Recently Villegas made such an impression on one of those customers that Alfonso Perez nominated Villegas for local TV news station WDAF’s Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

Perez said as he was checking out and noticed a woman asking the cashier to take a cake off of her bill because she didn’t have enough money.

The cashier called Villegas, the manager, to help remove the item, but what he ended up doing inspired Perez to share his experience on social media.

“He’s like ‘No, it’s a birthday cake – everyone deserves a cake,’ and he pulls out his own card and pays for it,” Perez said.

When WDAF and Perez presented Villegas with the award, Villegas was speechless.

