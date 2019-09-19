Shirtless male baristas serve up espresso in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING/NBC) – A new business is creating a buzz in Seattle, and the slogan says it all: ‘Hot guys serving hot coffee’.

Ja’Shaun Williams and Brandon Peters are shirtless male baristas working for Dreamboyz Espresso, a new coffee stand that opened Friday.

“I wanted to create my own company called Bro-kini Espresso, but then they made this one,” Williams said. “I saw this advertisement on one of the female barista pages, and [saw] that they were hiring male baristas, so I had to try it.”

Dreamboyz Espresso replaced a Ladybugs Bikini Barista stand. Bikini barista stands have been the subject of controversy in the area. In fact, bikini barista stands may have to soon become a tank-top barista stand because of a city dress code.

Williams and Peters said they are aware of the scrutiny around bikini barista stands, but they see this as a great opportunity and say they’re getting good feedback.

“It’s not just shirtless men,” Williams said. “We make good drinks too.”

Even people who aren’t so into the idea of bikini baristas with women say they’re finding this shop has a different vibe.

” I thought it was fun. I’ve never seen anything like it and I was like yeah, hell yeah, this is Capitol Hill. Bring it on,” one customer said.