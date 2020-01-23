Breaking News
‘She’s just a jerk’: ‘World’s Worst Cat’ up for adoption

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) — Sometimes honesty is the best policy. Especially when it comes to cats.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina posted an adoption ad on Facebook that introduced the world to Perdita, the ‘”World’s Worst Cat.”

“We thought she was sick,” the ad said. “Turns out she’s just a jerk.”

The transparent tactic has helped get stubborn pets adopted in the past, Mitchell County Animal Rescue Executive Director Amber Lowery said. They hoped it would work for Perdita, too.

“We thought if we highlighted [her personality] in a humorous way, the person with a personality to match hers can adopt,” Lowery said.

According to the post, the feisty feline likes “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again.”

She dislikes “the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least… HUGS.”

Lowery says they’ve reviewed about 10 or 11 of the many applicants they’ve received so far.

If you love socially awkward cats, Perdita could be the pet for you.

You can fill out an application here.

