Shelter dog becomes Disney star in upcoming ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFLA/KPHO) – An Arizona shelter dog has found his forever home on the big screen.

KPHO reports the 2-year-old terrier mix named “Monte” will star in the upcoming Disney remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

After being rescued in New Mexico, Monte was taken to the HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix.

There, shelter staffers noted that Monte was super friendly, could follow commands and loved attention.

He got his lucky break when some animal trainers from Hollywood visited the shelter, looking for rescue dogs to cast in the upcoming Disney remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Monte was a natural pick.

The dog was adopted by the trainers and has already started filming and making the publicity rounds.

His character will be voiced by actor Justin Theroux.

“Lady and the Tramp” will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service.

All the rescue dogs featured in the film have since found their “forever homes.”

