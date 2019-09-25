Sept. 25 celebrates National Comic Book Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marvel versus DC? It doesn’t matter what side you’re on today because it’s National Comic Book Day.

It’s a day to celebrate everything to love about comics… the art, artists and the stories.

According to the National Day Calendar, comic books were first popularized here in the US.

While most of us think superheroes and comics go hand in hand, the first popular comic books were actually collections of comics like the ones seen in newspapers.

Despite their name, comic books are not always humorous. They feature stories in all genres.

