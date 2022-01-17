See what happens when you Google Betty White today

YOUNG & HUNGRY – “Young & Vegas Baby” – Gabi and Ms. Wilson share a birthday that has them feeling sad, so they head out on a girls trip with Sofia, in a new episode of Young & Hungry, MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:008:31 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Betty White would have turned 100 Monday, and Google is honoring the TV legend in a golden way.

When you type White’s name into the search engine, rose petals flutter on the screen, along with a message that reads, “Thank you for being a friend.”

It’s a tribute to her star role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” whose legendary theme song includes the well-known line, “Thank you for being a friend.”

The former Golden Girl will be honored with “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” a one-day-only theatrical event distributed by Fathom Events.

The celebration will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, the day of White’s centenary.

You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show—and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career.

The comedian died on Dec. 31, 2021. According, to TMZ, White suffered a stroke days before her death,