ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways remains shut down Wednesday night while work crews demolish a building that was badly damaged when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. Also on Wednesday night, an investigation into what happened continued.

Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker driving east on Sunrise Highway at 1:09 a.m. Its cab turns over first, then the tank unit. A fireball erupts almost immediately.

Investigators said that they’re looking at a variety of factors as they investigate the incident.

The fuel tanker crashed into the former La-Z-Boy furniture showroom along the highway. It had been empty, and out of use, for months.

The tanker also struck a liquor store across the street, before its 9,200 gallons of gasoline spilled out onto the road and ignited into a massive blaze.

“It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career,” Rockville Centre Fire Chief James Avondet said at the scene Wednesday morning. He said both buildings were in flames when he arrived on the scene just after 1:10 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene after a fuel tanker overturned and crashed into an empty former furniture showroom on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre, Long Island early Feb. 16, 2022. (Katie Corrado for PIX11 News)

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere; in the street, the tanker, the two buildings. When I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers, all the way down, about a quarter mile down the road,” Avondet said.

The chief said the fire had extended to the exterior of the liquor store across the street. He added that about 125 firefighters from 18 different fire departments responded to battle the blaze. Firefighters were still dousing hot spots with water from cranes at around 10 a.m.

The driver of the tanker was able to get out of the overturned truck and was found laying on the ground nearby, authorities said. Police arrived and pulled him away from the scene before he was taken to an area hospital. He has since been released and was being questioned by the Nassau County Police.

Two responding firefighters were also hospitalized for minor injuries, authorities said. They have both since been released.

It was not immediately known if any other vehicles were involved or what may have led to the fiery crash.

Officials at the scene said that the driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital. Doctors concluded that he was well enough to not be held. He spent much of Wednesday being interviewed by investigators.

Sunrise Highway was closed in both directions, between North Centre and North Park avenues Wednesday morning, while the crash was being investigated.

The highway remained closed into the evening for demolition.

Officials said they didn’t expect the highway to reopen in the area until New York State Dept. of Transportation officials deem the area safe for travel. The complete demolition of the former furniture showroom is the first of a number of steps required for the roadway to get approval for traffic, according to Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive.

The Public Works Department was trying to open Merrick Road, which runs parallel to the highway, in an effort to relieve some of the traffic in the area.

Editor’s note: Fire officials originally said the tanker was carrying 13,000 gallons of fuel, but later reported it was about 9,200 gallons.