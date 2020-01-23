See baby’s hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

TAMPA (CNN) – Who doesn’t love ice cream?

But if you literally want to see the love of ice cream at first sight, not to mention first taste, check out Blakely Rose Jernigan’s first taste of ice cream and first taste of viral fame.

The bug eyes and the grabby hands were the clinchers. Typical for her spitfire daughter, says Blakely’s mom.

“She’s very expressive. She makes cutest little scrunchy smiles. She’s so silly.”

Famous worldwide now and adorable in any language with even a shoutout from Baskin Robbins.

You’re looking at the sweet and the sour of life and the sweet is definitely worth a second bite.

