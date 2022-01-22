Security camera captures meteor streaking across night sky in Iowa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A security camera at NBC affiliate KWQC’s tower site captured a meteor streaking across the night sky early Thursday morning.

In the video, the meteor can be seen streaking across the upper portion of the screen. It is not sure how or where the meteor came from but a number of states were able to catch a glimpse of the rare occurrence

Sightings were reported in Iowa, Illinois Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, they are called meteorites.