Secret Santa pays $65,000 for Christmas layaway gifts at Walmart

ANNISTON, Ala (CNN) – Tis the season for giving and one secret Santa in Alabama did exactly that by paying-off layaway balances for Walmart customers.

It left many shoppers speechless.

“I pray I feel this way forever,” said Hannah Haynes.

Haynes knew Monday was the deadline to pay for her items on layaway at the Anniston Walmart. She walked in on her lunch break to pick up her children’s Christmas gifts.

“I said I just wanna check and see how much I owe on my layaway so I can get it off in time for Christmas,” Haynes said. “She said, ‘okay.’ so she pulled up my account and she said ‘you don’t owe anything.’ I said ‘excuse me?’”

Haynes heard the cashier correctly. Someone had come in earlier that day and paid for all of the items on layaway.

“She said, ‘yeah he came in and he paid off everyone’s layaway totaling $65,000,” Haynes said.

The only thing he asked was that each person receive a paper – it reads “God loves you. Jesus paid the price.”

“Everyday I wish I could thank the anonymous person for being so obedient,” Haynes said.

For some shoppers, this gift came at the right time.

“I’m grateful,” Yasmine Kirksey said. “I’m like extremely blessed, shocked, but I’m happy.”

Haynes said she is sure to pay it forward in honor of this Christmas miracle.

“Every day I’m gonna wake up like, how can I bless someone?” Haynes said. How can I show someone that type of love?”

The shoppers said they wish they knew who the secret Santa was so they could thank him.