Sea otter at Japan aquarium learns to walk on hind legs

(NBC) – This talented sea otter is one of the favorites at Toba Aquarium in central Japan.
May captivates visitors with various tricks.
Now, she’s learned to walk on her two hind legs. The performance comes with a head twist.
Visitors can see her walk three times a day during her meal time.
