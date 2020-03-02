School resource officer spotted praying for students at school’s flagpole every day

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

WYNNE, Ark. (WNCN) — We don’t often see what school resource officers do on their off-duty time away from students, but one Arkansas officer stops at the school’s flagpole every day to pray for the school, children and the community.

The moment was captured by Officer DeAndra Warren’s daughter De’Andria on Facebook he can be seen praying by the flagpole that stands in front of the school.

“Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children! I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully!,” De’Andria says in the post.

Officer Warren has been an officer for the Wynne Police Department in Arkansas for the last seven years, according to CBS-affiliate THV11.

Officer DeAndra Warren (Courtesy of De’Andria Warren/Facebook)

According to THV11, Officer Warren is also a minister and plays the drums. Warren said he does whatever his heart and hands find to do in the house of God.

 “I feel led by the Spirit of God to pray for our students and all staff in our school district,” Officer Warren said, followed by quoting a bible verse, “2 Chronicles 7:14 says: If my people, which are call by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wick ways;  then will I hear  from heaven, and will heal their land.”

