Saturday Night Live promotes ‘SNL From Home’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Saturday Night Live will not go on from Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza this week.

The show’s Twitter account tweeted a message Thursday saying, “This Saturday #SNLAtHome” with exclamation point emojis.

The tweet was accompanied by an image of the cast members in a Zoom meeting.

No further information regarding the episode was posted on the show’s social media accounts or website.

Last month, NBC announced it was suspending producing of SNL indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The episode slated for March 28 did not air.