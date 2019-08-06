Sanitation worker gives toy recycle truck to boy who greets him reguarly

JENKS, Okla. (WESH) – An Oklahoma sanitation worker picked up a unique friendship along his route.

According to the City of Jenks, Aaron Mitchell regularly sees a young boy along his route. The child would wait outside to greet the workers and trash truck regularly, “whether it was 30 degrees or 100 degrees,” city officials said.

Mitchell became friends with the boy and his family, and the little boy would bring him water and snacks, officials said.

Mitchell on Thursday delivered a new toy recycle truck to the little boy out of his own generosity.

“Thank you, Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean,” city officials said in a Facebook post.