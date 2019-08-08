Sam’s Club announces release of chicken sandwich, fries

(Big 2/Fox 24) – Sam’s Club took aim at restaurants on Wednesday with the announcement of their new chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and chicken nuggets.

The microwaveable meals are said to be, “just as tasty and addictive as your drive-thru favorites,” according to the release Wednesday.

A package of 10 sandwiches is $15.98, while a four-pound bag of waffle fries is $4.98, according to Sam’s Club.

Customers can get their hands on the Member’s Mark Southern Style sandwiches, fries, and chicken bites, at Sam’s Club locations nationwide.