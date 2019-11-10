S. Carolina man: McDonald’s sweet tea came with weed inside

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.

Brown now believes “extra lemon” was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was “high as a kite.”

Brown says he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn’t specify which McDonald’s Brown had gone to.

A representative for McDonald’s said the company is “fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim.”

