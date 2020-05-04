Ryan Reynolds gives free pizza to grads of his alma mater

(CNN) – Ryan Reynolds has inspiration, and pizza, for graduates in a commencement speech for his alma mater.
The virtual address is now up on the actor’s YouTube page.
It’s for graduating seniors at Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver, British Columbia.
In the address, Reynolds urges grads to practice empathy. He also fills the speech with humor.
And, he offers a free pizza from his favorite local spot to each graduate.
