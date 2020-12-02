Rocky the Christmas tree owl to be featured on Frontier Airlines plane tail

TAMPA (WFLA) – The owl that was found hiding out in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be featured on a new Airbus A320neo aircraft tail, Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday.

The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller after it was found by a worker setting up the holiday tree Nov. 16 at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. The owl was apparently trapped in the 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Norway spruce when it was cut down 170 miles (275 kilometers) north, in upstate New York on Nov. 12.

The female owl, initially thought to be male, was uninjured but hadn’t eaten for at least three days when she was discovered and sent to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley town of Saugerties. There, a rehabilitator nursed her back to health for a week with plenty of mice before Rocky was cleared to continue her migratory journey south.

Rocky the Owl will debut on a new A320neo aircraft that is scheduled for delivery in late 2021.

“We’re always looking for new ideas for our plane tails and when we heard the story of Rocky, we thought it entirely befitting that this intrepid little owl be honored on one of our tails,” said Frontier Airlines Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squyres. “Each of our animal tails has a back story and Rocky’s is extra-special. He will be remembered for years to come and his story enjoyed by thousands of travelers who fly on ‘Rocky the Owl.’”

Every aircraft in Frontier’s fleet features an animal on its tail, many of which represent endangered species, according to the airline