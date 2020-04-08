Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Rob Lowe considering ‘Tiger King’ adaptation

ROB LOWE

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 28: Executive producer Rob Lowe of ‘The Lowe Files ‘ speaks onstage during the A+E portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Good news for “Tiger King” fans who are “roaring” for more madness.

Actor Rob Lowe and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy said they are “developing [their] version of this insane story.”

Earlier this week, Lowe posted a picture of himself dressed like Joe Exotic, the star of the show.

The announcement was received with excitment from fellow celebrities, including Chris Pratt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The show examines the life of Joe Exotic, former big-cat keeper.

He was found guilty of paying a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, last year.

Exotic said Baskin killed her husband and fed his remains to her tigers.

Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence for the attempted murder plot.

Baskin denies the accusation and has never been charged.

