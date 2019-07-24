RetailMeNot announces new job which pays you to go shopping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you like to go shopping? Do you like receiving money? If so, RetailMeNot’s latest job posting might be designed for you.

RetailMeNot is hiring for a new position called a shopping specialist, which is a position where you will literally get paid to go shopping.

The specialist will be given $5,000 to spend at top retailers while using and testing coupon codes and cashback offers found on the RetailMeNot app or website. The best part? You get to keep everything you buy.

Here is a list of the qualifications:

Must have a minimum of 2 years shopping experience both in-store and online

You are a shopping authority who’s on the cutting edge of finding the best deals

You have sharp navigation skills both online and at the mall, shopping centers, and big-box retailers

You’re knowledgeable in money-saving tactics like using coupons, cashback offers, and promo codes

You are at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license—and the ability to get to all of your favorite stores

You are legal to work in the United States

Applications for the position are being accepted through Aug. 9.

For a full description of the job and the application process, visit the RetailMeNot’s website.