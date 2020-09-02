Reese’s snack cake hits stores in December

(CNN) – Reese’s has a new way to satisfy that salty-sweet craving.
The candy company best known for its chocolate and peanut butter cups has announced a snack cake.
The chocolate and peanut butter creme cakes are being billed as a mid-morning treat. They come two to a pack with a two dollar price tag.
Look for Reese’s snack cakes in stores this December.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- 83-year-old Tampa veteran’s ballot not counted in primary election
- More than 1,000 Florida ballots uncounted after USPS ‘glitch’
- Florida physicians argue against herd immunity for face masks
- Video about race in America shown to Seminole middle school students upsets parents
- 18-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Plant City crash, deputies say