Reese’s snack cake hits stores in December

(CNN) – Reese’s has a new way to satisfy that salty-sweet craving.

The candy company best known for its chocolate and peanut butter cups has announced a snack cake.

The chocolate and peanut butter creme cakes are being billed as a mid-morning treat. They come two to a pack with a two dollar price tag.

Look for Reese’s snack cakes in stores this December.

