Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy, poll shows

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A new Monmouth University poll has found that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the top-selling Halloween candy.

The poll surveyed 1,161 adults 18 years and older and asked them about their top Halloween treats, according to CNN.

The poll found that 36% of those asked said they loved Reese’s Cups, while 19% said they liked Snickers, which came in second place.

M&M’s came in third place, with 11%.

The other five candies in the poll received 6 percent or less of the votes. They include Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst, and Tootsie Pops.

However, this may depend on where you live.

