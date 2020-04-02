Breaking News
A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Draper James)

NASHVILLE (WCMH) – Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced Thursday on social media.

The company posted to Instagram Thursday morning:

Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.

The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents.

If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 p.m. ET.

