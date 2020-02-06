Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day

Viral News

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tribune Wire

Show your savory-loving Valentine just how sweet he or she is with a Valentine’s Day box of Red Lobster’s beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits.

Starting Feb. 10, you can show your significant other (or yourself) just how much you care by ordering a half-dozen biscuits on on the Red Lobster website and picking them up at the nearest Red Lobster location.

The limited-release heart-shaped box that reads “You’re my lobster,” is a $1 add-on and are available while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, president & chief concept officer. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”

See the Red Lobster website for more information.

If Red Lobster isn’t your thing more restaurants are taking part in the Valentine’s Day food trend including Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horror series made by 'Blair Witch' director to be filmed in Tampa Bay"

the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers take the field for start of season on Sunday"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"

15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

Thumbnail for the video titled "School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student"

Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case"

Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus"

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss